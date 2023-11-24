Looking Back to 1956: Quake rocks area, swimming pool committee meets

Excerpts from the Tuesday, November 20, 1956 Paso Robles Journal:

Quake rocks Paso area

An earthquake jarred the California coastline from Salinas to San Luis Obispo for nearly a minute Thursday night.

There were no reports of damage.

Police for Hollister, Salinas, Monterey, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo said they felt the shock about 7:23 p.m.

Seismologist Don Tocher of the University of California in Berkeley said the vibrations lasted about eight minutes. He estimated it about 170 miles southeast of Berkeley near the boundary between Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties.

He estimated it had a Richter magnitude of five on a scale of 10.

Patsy Tuley is Cal Poly’s first “home grown” majorette

Patsy Tuley, Elementary Education major, Paso Robles, is one of the four “home grown” majorettes to be selected from the first co-eds admitted to California State Polytechnic College since 1929.

Cal Poly’s 200 co-eds are making a practice of “invading” clubs, classes and other campus organizations besides Poly’s band, which once boasted exclusive male membership.

Besides Miss Tuley, the girls leading the marching of Cal Poly’s fast-stepping 48-piece band are Greta Garlen, Physical Education, Daly City; Dottie Fuller, Biological Science Grover City; and Marlyn Christenson, Home Economics, Galt.

Swimming pool committee holds meeting

The second meeting of the recently organized Swimming Pool Committee was held Thursday evening in the city council chambers.

Committeemen Vern Sturgeon (chairman), Cliff Bickell, Paul Brown, “Pepper” Martin, Robert Gaman, Lenord Poe, William Roe and S.S. Tucker were present at the meeting and committeemen George Flamson, Barney Schwartz and Glen Speck were unable to attend. Supervisorial candidates Grover Coburn and Leo Shelter were also present at the meeting as guests.

Committeeman Bickell, representing the school board of trustees, reported that there are no funds available to help finance the project and that the school board is very interested in the project wish to assist in every way that they possibly can now and in the future.

Committeeman Tucker reported that he had contacted Mrs. Millard and that she is willing to sell her 10 lots between 20th and 21st streets facing Olive for a reasonable sum. This property plus what the city owns in that vicinity is considered a good location for the proposed pool and park. Roe moved, and Bickel seconded that this committee recommend that the city council purchase the property as soon as possible.

A committee was formed to compile facts and costs for the project and draw up a master plan to be presented at the next meeting.

What did Thanksgiving dinner cost in 1956?

The Purity grocery store advertised the fixings for the 1956 Thanksgiving dinner:

Oven-ready turkeys were 39 or 43 cents a pound, depending on whether the bird was a tom or hen.

A 9-pound canned ham was $6.49.

Other goodies included:

Cranberry sauce, 2 cans for either 33 or 39 cents depending on the brand.

Frozen pumpkin or mince pie, 39 cents.

Top off the pie with ice cream, one-half gallon for 73 cents.

Fresh celery, 6 cents a pound, cauliflower 9 cents a pound and three bunches of radishes or green onions for 10 cents.

Along with everything needed for the family Thanksgiving dinner, Purity had a complete selection of fresh bread and rolls and a wide assortment of cheese wedges, cheddar, smooth mild or tangy sharp, and blue cheese.

Even sardines were on sale for 21 cents a tin. Most everyone had a grandpa or uncle who loved sardines with any meal.

Take a look at the entire shopping list on page 4.

