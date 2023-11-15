Looking Back to 1956: Veterans honored, merchants prepare for Christmas shoppers

Veterans Day observance in Paso Robles

Veterans Day was observed quietly in Paso Robles with a short ceremony in the city park and a moment of silent tribute by members of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars to their departed comrades.

The Rev. William P. Sutton conducted the service, with a history of Veterans Day and its meaning.

Following is the text of Rev. Sutton’s speech:

“The noise of battle ceased on November 11, 1918 and an uneasy silence lay over the land. It lasted for just a short time. At 11 o’clock on the morning of November 11, the silence was again shattered, but not with moans and cries. It was a joyful sound for that war was over.

In many places around the world the news of the Armistice was joyously received, and in our country, it climaxed all Fourth of July celebrations of all time, for all at once millions of American people felt the joy of peace.

But soon we missed our comrades and the sacred moment of Silence became a time of honoring our departed comrades. Our friends, the Spanish American veterans, and a few Civil War veterans carried on with Memorial Day programs, and we of the World War, later known as the first World War, almost duplicated their services, on Armistice Day.

But now, the Civil War veterans are gone and the Spanish American Veterans are not numerous anymore. So we of recent years are taking over the Memorial or Decoration Day services.

There was a time when Armistice Day was in danger of passing out. But now that there have been other armistices, we rejoice that we can follow in the footsteps of the Grand Army of the Republic and conduct Memorial Day services on May 30, honoring our hero dead, and also continue our celebration of the armistices of our wars, and in so doing, honor the living veterans of all wars.

We shall emphasize rehabilitation, care of orphans, widows and all needy, and help to advertise Hire the Disabled Veteran. For we today celebrate the end of wars, and hope for continued peace, and we rejoice with the living. This day belongs to us and we should use it to know each other better and to share in the ideals for which we fought.

We will not forget our hero dead and whenever possible we will inject the Moment of Sacred Silence into our celebrations and our meetings, for this is our day and must use it.”

Paso Merchants to show Christmas wares Nov 24

Downtown Paso Robles will don its holiday garb on Saturday, November 24, when local merchants ring up the curtain on Christmas windows and Yule displays. The date was set Tuesday by the planning committee of the Chamber of Commerce Merchants Division.

“And stores will remain open in the evening from December 17 to December 22,” Tom Wilcox, chairman of the division added.

The board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Hot Springs Hotel.

Read previous Looking Back articles

Thank you to the sponsors of Looking Back

Paso Robles Pioneer Museum – Come take a real look back into local Paso Robles history. Open Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 2010 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.pasoroblespioneermuseum.org (805) 239-4556.

Estrella Warbird Museum is an aviation museum dedicated to the restoration and preservation of military aircraft, vehicles, and memorabilia. Woodland Auto Display is also open. Hours: Thursday through Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446, ewarbirds.org, (805) 227-0440.

Creative Concrete & Design delivers the highest level of professional concrete work. Operating in San Luis Obispo County since 2002, Karl Rush brings 35 years of concrete experience to every job and will ensure that you receive the very best quality work. Over the years they have completed a great many works on residential homes. They are very creative and willing to explore options for your next project. Concrete projects have many factors to consider to bring your vision to life. creativeconcreteanddesign.com, (805) 896-1384.

Golden Anchor Financial Services is committed to helping you find the right mortgage product for your needs. They understand that every borrower is different, and offer a variety of products to meet individual requirements. They make the process of securing a mortgage simple and straightforward by offering you the latest in financial tools that enable you to make sound financial choices. Call them at (805) 473-7733 on the Central Coast or (559) 473-7733 in the Central Valley.

1800 El Pomar is the site of a historic Templeton ranch located just three miles east of town. The property features an iconic, aged redwood barn, 3-story tank house, original farmhouse with an outdoor garden, original water tank structures, and many other original ranch buildings. Set on 20+ acres of vineyards, the 360-degree views of rolling oak-studded hills and surrounding vines are a photographer’s dream. A prime ceremony location exists in the vineyards behind the barn between two beautiful oaks. The northwest-facing location creates plenty of shade for your guests in an early to late afternoon setting. A perfect venue with plenty of open space to customize your wedding or event.

www.1800elpomar.com.

Share To Social Media