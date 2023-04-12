Looking Back to April 1956: Airman is killed as chute fails

Excerpts from Thursday, April 12, 1956 Paso Robles Journal:

Four escape B-26 crash east of town

One airman was killed and two were injured Wednesday afternoon when the five-man crew of a crippled B-26 bomber bailed out over the George Steinbeck ranch, approximately seven miles east of Paso Robles.

The plane, a propeller-driven light bomber, developed mechanical trouble while enroute from Biggs Air Force Base, El Paso, Texas, to Mather Field, near Sacramento.

Biggs AFB identified the dead man as T/Sgt. Fred D. Kilby of Route 1, Wilkesboro, N.C. His parachute failed to open.

Serious injuries

Maj. John W. Fortner, pilot of the plane, suffered serious injuries and is still hospitalized in Paso Robles War Memorial District Hospital. Hospital officials said Major Fortner suffered fractured ribs and shoulder and possible lung and back injuries when he failed to clear the plane as jumped after ordering his crew to bail out ahead of him. S/Sgt. O.J. Fazio suffered leg injuries and Capt. S.W. Wigley of Oklahoma City and Lt. Robert E. Nillson of Monroe, Utah were held in the hospital overnight for observation. The last three were released this morning.

First report of the crash came from Mrs. Percy Weaver, who lives on the ranch. She heard the plane coming down out of the low, rainy overcast and saw it crash and burn in an empty field, approximately 150 yards north of old Highway 41.

City and county police officials, including Chief Elmer Morehouse and Fire Chief Maynard French of Paso Robles, and Sheriff Paul Merrick, converged on the scene.

Found quickly

Three of the men were found shortly after the crash and it was first feared the other two had failed to leave the ship. A fourth was found within an hour. The body of the dead man was spotted by a Union Oil plane and recovered by Don Wolf and Frank Volpi, members of a ground searching party.

Major Fortner, the pilot, said he ran into snow and ice at flying altitude and became thoroughly lost when his radio compass failed. He ordered the crew to bail out when the gas supply became dangerously low.

Interviewed at the hospital Wednesday night, Captain Wigley said, “I’m tickled to death, to be on the ground. All I can say is that the good Lord must have been looking out for me.”

He said the order to abandon ship came suddenly. “Yes, it happened real sudden. All at once we got the bail out signal and I didn’t waste any time hitting the silk,” he said.

Crime-spree in county

Sheriff leads cockfight raid

Sheriff Paul Merrick led a raiding party Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and arrested 17 persons, one a woman, engaged in illegal cock fighting.

Receiving a telephone call that the fight was taking place, Merrick with Captain Bowden and three deputies raided the fights at a place just a mile and a half south of the Union Oil coking plant.

The 17 that were arrested posted bail were: Abenido T. Cotas, Mrs. Ceferina R. Adlawon, Pete Eserra, Mauraico C. Bococo, Delsin G. Buyabau, Francisco B. Castillo, Alfonso Chaves, Albert L. Ellis, George H. Flores, Roy P. Harbort, Delsin F. Hullanan, Jesus Rameriz, Domingo Ramolete, Rico R. Ramos, Faust T. Tagupa, Andy F. Taha, Bonifacil D. Villo.

They were all booked at the county jail and posted $20 bail with shown intent of forfeiture.

Admits burglary

Gilbert Ayala, 19, of Paso Robles, is awaiting sentencing on two counts of second-degree burglary in the San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

Pleading guilty to breaking into the offices of the Southern Counties Gas Company and stealing several bottles of liquor from Hudson’s drug store, after smashing a display window, Ayala was arrested on March 3.

Counsel for Ayala has made application for probation to the court and will have a hearing on April 23 at 2 p.m.

Unable to post bail, he was returned to the county jail.

Three admit guilt in robbery of San Luis tavern

Two of the trio who held up Dan’s Bar in San Luis Obispo and fled with $165 on April 4, pleaded guilty to armed robbery charges before Judge Paul K. Jackson in San Luis Obispo justice court this morning and are being held in the county jail for Superior Court action.

John Robert James, 24, of Pico, and James Melborn McInnes, 19, of Glendale, were the two who entered the bar. A third who waited in the car, John Dowling, 24, of Sun Valley is being charged with narcotic addiction.

Charges are being filed against the trio by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney. All the men admitted long lists of prior crimes and convictions.

Read previous Looking Back articles

Thank you to sponsors of Looking Back

Paso Robles Pioneer Museum – Come take a real look back into local Paso Robles history. Open Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 2010 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.pasoroblespioneermuseum.org (805) 239-4556.

Estrella Warbird Museum is an aviation museum dedicated to the restoration and preservation of military aircraft, vehicles, and memorabilia. Woodland Auto Display is also open. Hours: Thursday through Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446, ewarbirds.org, (805) 227-0440.

Creative Concrete & Design delivers the highest level of professional concrete work. Operating in San Luis Obispo County since 2002, Karl Rush brings 35 years of concrete experience to every job and will ensure that you receive the very best quality work. Over the years they have completed a great many works on residential homes. They are very creative and willing to explore options for your next project. Concrete projects have many factors to consider to bring your vision to life. creativeconcreteanddesign.com, (805) 896-1384.

Golden Anchor Financial Services is committed to helping you find the right mortgage product for your needs. They understand that every borrower is different, and offer a variety of products to meet individual requirements. They make the process of securing a mortgage simple and straightforward by offering you the latest in financial tools that enable you to make sound financial choices. Call them at (805) 473-7733 on the Central Coast or (559) 473-7733 in the Central Valley.

1800 El Pomar is the site of a historic Templeton ranch located just three miles east of town. The property features an iconic, aged redwood barn, 3-story tank house, original farmhouse with an outdoor garden, original water tank structures, and many other original ranch buildings. Set on 20+ acres of vineyards, the 360-degree views of rolling oak-studded hills and surrounding vines are a photographer’s dream. A prime ceremony location exists in the vineyards behind the barn between two beautiful oaks. The northwest-facing location creates plenty of shade for your guests in an early to late afternoon setting. A perfect venue with plenty of open space to customize your wedding or event. www.1800elpomar.com.

Share To Social Media