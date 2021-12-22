Looking Back to Christmas Day 1946

Excerpts from the Wednesday, December 25, 1946, Paso Robles Journal:

Christmas trade hits new high

Bank receipts show Paso Robles has had a splendid Christmas season.

The street decorations of lights and trees gave a holiday air and the playing of Christmas carols during business hours added greatly to the pleasure of shopping.

Merchants report that there was a big demand for gift items with shortages in many lines. Late shoppers found little to choose from but for the last three days the stores stayed open until 9:00 p.m. for their accommodation.

Despite the fact that Camp Roberts was closed and last Christmas the post office was serving 23,500 of the armed forces and civilian workers at camp, the business came within a few dollars of equaling last year’s receipts.

This year the receipts from Dec. 17 to 22 were $2,720, while last year it was only topped by $2,868. The peak day in revenue last year was Dec. 17 with receipts of $796 while Dec. 16 was top day this year, and receipts that day were $579.

Bank receipts this year were slightly higher than last year, the Bank of America reports. Taking the last five years as 100 per cent the bank lists business receipts for the first five weeks of Dec. as follows: 1942, 13 per cent; 1943, 15 per cent, and 1946, 27 per cent plus.

This shows also that despite the closing of the camp business was slightly better than last year, according to bank deposits.

Eagles T & D party entertains big crowd of Paso Robles Children

The Eagles Christmas party for the boys and girls of Paso Robles and vicinity at the T. and D. Theatre Saturday morning was a huge success with 405 girls present, and 440 boys.

Free treats were given each one as he came out of the theatre at the end of the show.

Little Helen Morgan got the “big, booful doll” and Bobby Mandella got the bright shiny red wagon that were given to a lucky ticket holder.

Gas Hike Urged for Roads

An increase in the 3-center per gallon State gasoline tax is recommended by Governor Earl Warren as a means of financing the much needed modernization of California’s highway system.

This was revealed in a press conference at which the Governor asserted that “every delay in the expansion of our highway system will mean greater loss of life, more serious injuries, and retardation of business, industrial and agricultural development in California.”

Plans Made for New C.C. Office

Erection of a building to house the Chamber of Commerce, long the dream of Paso Robles businessmen, may become a reality following Monday night’s meeting of the chamber directors.

This article also reported that the board approved the purchase of additional street lights, “and appointed Sid Tucker as custodian of the lights to keep them under lock and key. In other years many were lost or stolen, it was reported.”

At the Side of the Road

Arem Dee, reports that Chief of Police Millard was disappointed because he did not get a new police car for Christmas. Apparently, someone on the police team had “jimmied up” a police car, resulting in receiving a traffic citation from the California Highway Patrol.

Watch Paso Robles Grow

Be sure to read this column in the lower right corner of the full view of the newspaper. Find out which local residents were born in December 1946.

