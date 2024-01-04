Looking Back to January 1940: City offers a site for hospital

Excerpts from the Wednesday, January 3, 1940, Paso Robles Journal

City council offers site for county hospital here

– Paso Robles City Council is anxious for the city to furnish the site for a county hospital to be built here. Several council members have been approached on the subject of donating five or six acres on Terrace Hill, just west of the city.

However, it will be up to City Attorney Alex Webster to figure out just how to go about granting the site to the county. The city can’t give property away, but there is a possibility that a 99-year lease with an option of purchase could be made. Mr. Webster endorsed the policy of the council to donate the property at the regular meeting last evening since the county would take better care of it than it now receives. The city has all it can do to take care of the park, he said. Mayor Liddle instructed Mr. Webster to get detailed information on the matter, confer with county supervisors and report at the next regular meeting.

Library addition planned

Following a discussion of the type of roofing to be used on the library addition, Mayor George Liddle recommended that an investigation should be made of asbestos composition roofing which would match the slate roofing on the rest of the building. A manufactured product similar in size and color could be obtained at a cost much less than slate, it was stated. The difference in appearance would be scarcely perceivable. In addition to the extra expense of genuine slate roofing, it would take some three or four months for an order of the slate roofing to come from the East. City Inspector J.J. Ford recommended using the same type of roofing which is being used on the firehouse. The additional restrooms will be clean and sanitary, with tile walls and cement floors.

Report $6025 fire damage

The Ramona Hotel fire was the most destructive fire in Paso Robles during the year 1939 according to the annual report submitted by Fire Chief L. Maynard French. In a summary of all fires reported the hotel fire resulted in the greatest damage, amounting to $50000.

The property is located at 819 12th Street and is owned by D.B. Cyge. Fire in the cabin of Mrs. Theressa Allen at 14th and Pine streets resulted in a fire damage of $400. Both fires were of unknown origin.

Forty alarms were answered, three of them out-of-town calls. Fire losses amounted to $6025. Truck mileage totaled 56 miles on the Dodge and 73 miles on the Chevrolet.

Twenty-eight cases were included in the report of City Judge Roy Fanning for the month of December. The majority of arrests were for drunkenness and disturbing the peace. Total fines collected were $182.

Bills for the month were allowed and motion passed for their payment.

All members were present at the meeting.

