Looking Back to May 1940: New hospital holds open house

Excerpts from Wednesday, May 8, 1940, Paso Robles Journal

Open house on National Hospital Day, May 12

Announcement of an open house to be held on National Hospital Day, Sunday, May 12, was made this week by Mr. and Mrs. Glen E. Mallory of Paso Robles Community Hospital, 321 Twelfth Street.

This occasion will be the first official inspection of the hospital since its removal to new quarters in February.

The building has been completely renovated, and the exterior, also, has been improved. Additional modern equipment was installed when the hospital was moved to its new quarters.

Visitors will be shown through the surgery room, physiotherapy room and x-ray room from 2 until 4 o’clock in the afternoon. The men and women wards will be open for inspection and the hospital staff will be present to meet the guests.

Hospital staff members

Staff physicians are Doctors G.L. Sobey, C.R. Kennedy, Frederick Ragsdale, L.R. Strahan and F.W. Yocom. M. TeWingle, R.N. serves as surgical supervisor; H. DeVilbiss, R.N., is night supervisor. Also included in the hospital staff are Lottie Brown, Lethia Daniels, Minnie Mayo, E. Gallagher, R.N. and C. Sauret, R.N.

The new hospital was made possible by Mr. and Mrs. Glen E. Mallory at an estimated investment of $11,000. Contributions were made by a number of local people toward the establishment and their names are listed in an announcement found elsewhere in this issue of the Journal.

The hospital is licensed by the state to care for obstetrical cases, and complies with all the regulations of the state license board.

A need for a larger, modern hospital in Paso Robles had been realized for some time and the increase in number of cases already taken by the hospital has proved its value and need to the community.

Teachers reelected at school board meeting

At a meeting of the school board of the trustees Monday evening all the teachers in Paso Robles schools were reelected, with the exception of LeRoy S. Fager who resigned from the music department to go to Berkeley, and Jean Bassett, third grade teacher, who resigned and is expected to marry in the near future.

Incumbent trustees W.I. Brush, Othello Linn and George Parker announced their intentions to become candidates for their positions again.

Acquainting the public with reasons for the school bond election May 21 will be the object of a public meeting under the sponsorship of the Chamber of Commerce at a date to be announced later.

The board of directors of the chamber and the school board expect to meet Friday evening to set a date for the public meeting and prepare themselves to fully explain the bond issue to anyone who does not thoroughly understand the cause for it.

Notes from ‘Here and There’

Has the project for a new post office been given up? San Luis Obispo is to have a new federal building. How about Paso Robles?

The new Willow Springs Dairy has some ultra modern safety devices in the plant. Shockproof electric switches on the walls and aluminum caps, which screw over electric outlets when not in use to prevent moisture entering.

Purely coincidence: Since the WPA camp men are going to Santa Margarita for their days off the number of police court cases in Paso Robles has decreased perceptibly.

Signs marking names of streets are badly needed in town. Merits of curb and post signs were discussed by the city dads. We favor curb signs, cheaper and just as visible.

