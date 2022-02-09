Looking Back to The Bearcat news in February 1938

Excerpts from Friday, February 11, 1938, The Bearcat:

Cast chosen for Sr. play, ‘Big-Hearted Herbert’

– ‘Big-Hearted Herbert’ a comedy in three acts, has been chosen as the senior play. Final try-outs for the various parts were held Wednesday evening, February 2, in Miss Easterling’s room.

The leading parts, Herbert and Elizabeth Kalness, were awarded to John Hibbard and Ruth Johnson. Other parts are: Martha, the cook, Arletta Olivas; Herbert Kalness, Jr., George Stoltenbert; Alice Kalness, Mildred Azbell; Andrew Goodrich, Bob Grebe; Amy Lawrence, Irene Akers; Jim Larence, Art Dobson; Mr. Goodrich, Calvin McAllister; Mrs. Goodrich, Marion Flamson; Mr. Havens, Sidney McClure; Mrs. Havens, Fern Porter.

The story is highly entertaining and certain to interest spectators of all ages. Herbert Kalness is a self-made businessman who insists that his family must be brought in the plain traditions. When his daughter, Alice, becomes engaged to a Harvard man, Andrew Goodrich, and his wife has not only ice cream, but Harvard men to dinner, Herbert nearly goes out of his mind with rage.

Herbert’s home becomes safe for Harvard men only after his family has embarrassed him by embracing his plain traditions literally. The sight of his wife in an old rag of a dress and a supper consisting of Irish stew and apple pie destroys the curmudgeon’s resistance.

Practices will be held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday nights from 7:15 to 9:00. The date of the performance has been set for April 22.

The Bearcat Staff

More Bearcat news

The Bearcat Merry-Go-Round by John Hibbard delivers the scoop on the upcoming school carnival and a swing band that, it seems, he and his band-mates have taken a lot of teasing about. Hibbard reveals the identity of the student who apparently broke the glass on an enclosed bulletin board. “If some girls would act their age when around the stronger sex, such little, but foolish accidents as this might never happen. Remember that Vi.” wrote Hibbard. Read more of the Bearcat Merry-Go-Round on page 2 and page 4.

Faculty Personality by Marjorie Fox profiles George H. Flamson whose favorite food was pie and more pie and favorite cartoon was Popeye. Read more about Mr. Flamson on page 2.

In the sports roundup on page 3, the Bearcats defeated the Shandon Outlaws and the Paso Robles High track team showed great promise for the coming year. In Sports Spatter, Kenneth Fitzgibbons pens his curiosity about a romance between the “Redheaded Romeo” and “his erstwhile girl friend up in San Miguel.”

In Bearcat Bites on page 4, Ophelia Heart-Throb catches up with the latest romance news and names are named!

Senior Personalities on page 4, profiles Lilly Katherine Bryant and Lillian Rose Swayze. Lilly Bryant attended seven different schools before moving to Paso Robles. Lilly likes spaghetti and hates full course Chinese dinners and grouches. Lillian Swayze, the editor of The Bearcat, spent her spare moments working crossword puzzles and intended to make a living in a business profession.

