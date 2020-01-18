Looking Back: Will Start Census Work

Excerpt from the Saturday, January 17, 1920 Paso Robles Star

Delay in Arrival of Supplies Prevents Work From Being Started Before

Mayor Gates Asks Co-Operation of All That Full Report May Be Had

The work of gathering census figures will commence in the city of Paso Robles next Monday morning.

This work should have started here on the 2d of the month, but due to the non-arrival of the necessary commission and supplies, the work has not yet been undertaken here.

Yesterday Mayor Gates took the matter up with A.A. Norton, census director for this territory, by telephone, after which the mayor issued the following self-explanatory statement.

Due to the failure to arrive of the necessary credentials and supplies for the taking of the census in Paso Robles, the work has been delayed. It will go forward promptly, according to advice received from A.A. Horton of Santa Cruz, census supervisor for this district, with Mrs. Geo. F. Bell, Jr. In charge of the enumeration, for the territory within the town limits. W.R. Dresser has charge of the work in Paso Robles township, exclusive of this city.

Mrs. Bell plans to commence her work on Monday, January 19, and our people are strongly urged to give her all assistance possible, to the end that we may have a correct report turned in.

Dr. W.G. Gates,

Mayor

The newspaper in this column is from the digitized library of the Paso Robles Historical Society Newspaper Preservation Project.

This "Looking Back" view at Paso Robles history comes from one of the hundreds of local newspapers in the Paso Robles Area Historical Society collection.

The Paso Robles Daily News is pleased to support this important project.

