Paso Robles News|Thursday, November 30, 2023
Lord Huron to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre 

Posted: 6:04 am, November 29, 2023 by News Staff
lord huron

Lord Huron to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale this Friday

– Lord Huron has added to their 2024 tour to include a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on Thursday, May 23. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, on Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.

Lord Huron first made a name for themselves with their debut album Lonesome Dreams and shortly after Strange Tales, which featured the triple-platinum single “The Night We Met.” In 2018, Lord Huron earned widespread critical acclaim with their first Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 2—with their third album, Vide Noir.

The band’s latest album Long Lost is available now. The album has garnered nearly 50 million streams and counting, captured the No. 1 on The Americana/Folk Album and Tastemaker Albums Chart, No. 2 on Vinyl Albums & Alternative Albums chart, No. 3 Top Rock Albums Chart, No. 4 Top Album Sales Chart and No. 23 on the Billboard 200 chart.

 

Comments

Posted in:  Entertainment
