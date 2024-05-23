Paso Robles News|Thursday, May 23, 2024
Los Osos school placed on lockdown 

Posted: 6:37 am, May 23, 2024 by News Staff

phone scam money returnedStaff member at the school reportedly received the threat on their personal cell phone

– On Wednesday afternoon, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a generalized threat made against Los Osos Middle School in Los Osos.

A staff member at the school received the threat on their personal cell phone at approximately 2:50 p.m.
Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown. Since school was scheduled to be let out for the day at 2:55 p.m., students were evacuated with a heavy law enforcement presence on the school campus.

Deputies have cleared the interior of the school and the school grounds.

The incident is still being investigated by the sheriff’s office. No further information is available at this time.

