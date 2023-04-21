Los Tucanes De Tijuana to perform at Mid-State Fair

Tickets go on sale next week

– The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that Los Tucanes De Tijuana has been confirmed to perform in concert Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be Los Tucanes De Tijuana’s second appearance at the California Mid-State Fair, having last appeared in 2005.

Ticket prices for the show are $30, $50, and $75 and will go on sale Thursday, April 27, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website www.MidStateFair.com. The box office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of official channels.

Los Tucanes De Tijuana have sold more than 20 million records over their 36-year career. Being one of the most successful regional Mexican groups, Los Tucanes De Tijuana placed six titles in a single list on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums, released 80 radio hits, was awarded one Latin Grammy for Best Norteño Album, “365 días,” with a total of nine Latin Grammy nominations, eight Lo Nuestro Award nominations, and five Grammy nominations.

Best known for, “La Chona,” “El Tucanazo,” “Mis Tres Animales,” “El Centenario,” and many more songs, their music has crossed borders across the world and is synonymous with dancing, singing, fun, and family entertainment.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

