Lost dog treated to day as ‘K9 intern’ before being returned home

‘K9 intern’ rewarded with a ‘puppuchino’ from a local Starbucks

– The Paso Robles Police Department shared a story on its Facebook page on Friday about a lost dog who found his way into police custody, and was treated to a day on the town as a ‘K9 intern’ before being returned to his owners.

The recruit was also rewarded with a Starbucks “puppuccino” for “being the bestest boy,” according to PRPD.

Advertisement

Related