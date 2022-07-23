Paso Robles News|Saturday, July 23, 2022
Lost dog treated to day as ‘K9 intern’ before being returned home 

Posted: 7:05 am, July 23, 2022 by News Staff
dog and officer

Officer Gonzales and his new friend.

‘K9 intern’ rewarded with a ‘puppuchino’ from a local Starbucks

– The Paso Robles Police Department shared a story on its Facebook page on Friday about a lost dog who found his way into police custody, and was treated to a day on the town as a ‘K9 intern’ before being returned to his owners.

The recruit was also rewarded with a Starbucks “puppuccino” for “being the bestest boy,” according to PRPD.

