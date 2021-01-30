Low-cost and no-cost childcare available through CAPSLO

–The Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) has space available in its many child care options in San Luis Obispo County.

The early education and child care programs provide families with low and no-cost services throughout San Luis Obispo County for children from birth to five years of age.

Program options include:

1. The Family Child Care (FCC) option provides child care in a licensed family child care home. The small group size and home setting provide a nurturing, warm learning environment for infants and toddlers.

2. The center-based option provides early childhood education for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Center schedules range from part-day to full-day and part-year to full-year.

3. The home-based option supports children and their families through weekly home visits and group socialization experiences. Home visits provide comprehensive services to support and strengthen parenting skills and the parent’s ability to be their child’s “first teacher.”

All CAPSLO programs are specifically designed to support low-income individuals and families.

To enroll your child or learn more about the program, call: 888-315-6741.

About Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County

Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO), has been San Luis Obispo County’s helping people and changing lives since 1965. Each year the agency provides services to over 30,000 individuals in 11 California counties, providing a range of services that help low-income individuals increase their economic stability and level of self-sufficiency. For more information visit www.capslo.org or call (805) 544-4355.

Share this post!

email

Related