Paso Robles News|Friday, July 22, 2022
You are here: Home » Community » Low income households can apply to water assistance program
  • Follow Us!

Low income households can apply to water assistance program 

Posted: 5:30 am, July 22, 2022 by News Staff

water faucet

Federally funded program offers one-time payments to help pay past due water, wastewater bills

– Some Paso Robles residents may be eligible for a one-time payment to help with past due water bills through a new federal program.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a federally funded program that offers a one-time payment to help you pay your past due water or wastewater bills.

LIHWAP helps pay overdue bills which accrued during any timeframe. There is no date restriction for when the overdue amount occurred.

To be eligible for assistance through LIHWAP, applicants must:

  • Be a San Luis Obispo County resident Proof of State Identification/Driver’s License
  • Receive services from a Water or Wastewater system enrolled in the program (Paso Robles is enrolled)
  • Be income eligible
  • Have a past due amount on your water system or wastewater bill

 

To learn more about the LIHWAP program or to apply, click here.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.