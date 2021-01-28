Low-water crossings at Fort Hunter Liggett closed until further notice

–All low-water crossings off Mission Road at Fort Hunter Liggett are closed for safety reasons until further notice. Nacimiento-Fergusson and Del Venturi roads are closed until further notice.

During storm events, always remember to be aware of rapidly rising water levels and swift-moving water. “Turn around and Don’t Drown.” The Salinas River is extremely hazardous during these rain events and all residents are advised to stay clear of the river bed.

Those residing in low lying areas prone to flooding are advised to take pre-cautionary measures in advance of these storms. Storm preparations may include sandbags, clearing storm drains and gutters of debris, and having safe and alternative lighting and heating in the event of power outages.

Stay up-to-date on the Fort Hunter Liggett Facebook page (www.facebook.com/forthunterliggett) and website (home.army.mil/liggett).

