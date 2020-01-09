Lowe’s gifts PRYAF a revamp through ‘Hands-on Hearts In’ giving program

Volunteers install new items, gift equipment, paint the walls at no-cost youth arts center

–Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation (PRYAF) is the latest recipient of Paso Robles Lowe’s“Hands-on Hearts In” Giving Program. Recently, the home improvement store’s 15 volunteers gave their time and talents and revamped classrooms by installing dance mirrors, gave the walls fresh paint, installed cabinets, blinds, stage runners, gifted a beautiful, new stainless-steel refrigerator and much more.

“It’s awesome. Any little thing anyone in our community ever gives back is always appreciated. Even the kids yesterday saw the art room was painted and they noticed it. They said, ‘Wow, who did this?’ They feel it. They feel how much this place means to them,” said Amanda Gonzalez, PRYAF Ballet and Jazz Instructor and Lowe’s Inside/ Outside Lawn and Garden Supervisor. The facility came to life in 2001 and Amanda has taught ballet and jazz, on the same wooden floors, to thousands of students ever since.

“Over the last 19 year, PRYAF has proudly served thousands of local youth from across San Luis Obispo County and even beyond, at no cost to families,” said Emily Jagger, Director of Development, “PRYAF students are dedicated to their crafts and always willing to learn and expand their horizons through new experiences in the arts. Our after-school program continues to grow and serve as a safe-haven for nearly 400 students per quarter. PRYAF is so grateful for our generous community because they definitely create the magic!”

To sponsor PRYAF students and for more information visit pryaf.org/support-pryaf/ .

Share this post!

Related