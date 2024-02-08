Lumber company announces return of annual scholarship

Recipients have gone on to pursue careers in construction management, forest and fire sciences, have attended skilled trades programs

– Big Creek Lumber will be offering the McCrary Family Scholarship for the fourth consecutive year. The scholarship was founded in 2021 to celebrate the company’s 75th year in business and was named after the McCrary family who have owned the business since it was founded in 1946. Recognizing a growing need for young people to enter the skilled trades, the McCrary family wanted to encourage and provide financial support to offset the expense of attending a school studying skilled trades in the manufacturing, construction, maintenance fields or forestry. Past scholarship recipients are also invited to apply for a one-time scholarship renewal for continued support of their education.

In 2023, the scholarship was awarded to two deserving students; Joseph Petrillo of Paso Robles High School attended North-Western Lineman College to prepare for a career as an electrical lineman, and Vincent Locatelli of Santa Cruz High School attended WyoTech to prepare for a career in the automotive industry. Previous recipients of the McCrary Family Scholarship have gone on to pursue careers in construction management, forest and fire sciences, and have attended skilled trades programs such as lineman college. Big Creek Lumber encourages all qualified applicants to apply and looks forward to awarding more scholarships in 2024.

The McCrary Family Scholarship honors the careers of late Big Creek Lumber co-founders Bud and Lud McCrary who made their impact through their work in the skilled trades and by advancing the practice of environmentally responsible forestry. The scholarship also honors the skilled tradespeople and forestry professionals who are customers or employees of Big Creek Lumber and have contributed to the company’s continued success over the years and the important role these careers play in the world.

There is a Big Creek Lumber location at 745 Riverside Ave, in Paso Roble.

Students who are seeking to apply can get more information and an application at: www.bigcreeklumber.com/scholarships

For more Information on Big Creek Lumber, its products and lumberyards, visit www.bigcreeklumber.com.

