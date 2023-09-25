Lumber company’s school garden grant program returns

– Big Creek Lumber will once again be offering its School Garden Grant Program for 2024. This annual program provides redwood garden bed materials to local schools, supports student education, and grows gardens.

Big Creek’s redwood garden bed grants provide opportunities for students and teachers to learn about plant biology, discuss how food is grown, and learn about the interaction between plants, water, and sunshine. Students may also be able to assist in the construction of the garden beds. Late Big Creek Lumber co-founder Lud McCrary was famous for his vegetable garden and Big Creek says it is, “proud to offer students and teachers the same joy of getting their hands dirty and growing their own food to share with friends and family.”

The garden beds gifted through this grant program are made from locally sourced and sustainably harvested redwood lumber. Redwood is a unique and versatile wood product that is bug and rot-resistant. The garden beds also create an opportunity for teachers to discuss where the wood products come from and the implications of their use.

Big Creek has informally donated garden beds to local schools in the past, and now the program formalizes this practice and opens up the opportunity to a wider audience through the annual application process.

“Since we’ve started our formal grant program, we have donated over 70 garden bed kits to schools,” Marketing Manager Michelle Webb shared, “Experiencing the excitement of the students and staff when we deliver the garden bed kits is the most fulfilling part of my job. These students will get to learn carpentry, math, how to grow food and about healthy eating through this program. It is an honor to carry on a tradition of donating garden beds to our communities.”

Schools are encouraged to apply every year and recipient schools may apply again after a two-year period.

Applications are available here.

Applications can also be picked up at any of their six retail lumber and building supply yards in Paso Robles, Atwater, Half Moon Bay, Santa Cruz, Watsonville, and Vallejo. This benefits schools in the communities in which Big Creek does business. Twelve garden bed kits will be awarded and delivered to recipient schools.

Completed applications must be returned to a Big Creek Lumber yard in person by Tuesday, Oct. 31. All eligible schools will be entered in a drawing and two schools will be selected in the vicinity of each yard at random. The kits will be delivered in the early spring so the students can get their gardens planted in time for the full growing season.

2023 grant winners:

Paso Robles Co-Op Preschool in Paso Robles

Peggy Heller Elementary in Atwater

San Benito Elementary in Atascadero

Alianza Charter School in Watsonville

Brook Knoll Elementary in Scotts Valley

Calabasas Elementary School in Watsonville

Coastside Preschool in Half Moon Bay

Delaveaga Elementary in Santa Cruz

H. A. Hyde Elementary School in Watsonville

Ortega Elementary in Pacifica

For more information on Big Creek Lumber, its products, and retail yards, visit www.bigcreeklumber.com.

