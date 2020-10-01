Lusso Della Terra pumpkin patch returns for the month of October

–The Lusso Della Terra family would like to welcome you to their 2nd annual Pumpkin Patch. Starting Oct. 1 and running through Oct. 31, the patch will be open Tuesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 2850 Rancita Canyon Road in San Miguel.

This year’s pumpkins are from Van Groningen and Sons, a farming business that also offers a wide variety of melons and sweet corns. They will have over 10 different kinds of pumpkins ranging from Round Warty Minion and Lil Tiger Stripe to Ornamental Gourds and Pie Pumpkins.

Lusso Della Terra is a family-owned and operated winery, located in San Miguel. They provide a luxurious experience for visitors, a space for private gatherings, and vineyard backdrops for small, intimate weddings and events. Lusso Della Terra also provides full-service Custom Crush to a variety of clients as well as work with winemakers from around the world.

For more information go to https://ldtcellars.com/

