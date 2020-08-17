Macramé wall hanging is library’s September craft

–Register before Sept. 18 to pick up a trendy, boho macramé wall hanging craft kit (available beginning Sept. 7) that utilizes three simple knotting techniques (the lark’s head, half hitch, and square knot). It is simple enough for a beginner while being intriguing enough for intermediate crafters. Then on Thursday, Sept. 24, 10:30-12:30, log in to the Zoom meet up to show off or get assistance with challenges.

“We have had requests for a macramé wall hanging to complement the one we created a few years ago. I am happy to be able to offer this fiber arts class to our library community,” said Karen Christiansen, Adult Services Librarian. All supplies and instruction are included.

Space is limited. Registration is required for all participants to receive materials and Zoom meeting information. This class is for ages 16+.

At this time, the Library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

