Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Magic Yarn Project returns to senior center 

Posted: 6:44 am, May 21, 2024 by News Staff

Instructor, Vanessa Pauls and participant, Dorothy Espy

Project creates handmade wigs for children who have sensitive and vulnerable scalps due to medical hair loss

– The Magic Yarn Project will return to the Paso Robles Senior Center on June 4. The project involves creating whimsical handmade wigs for children who have sensitive and vulnerable scalps due to medical hair loss from chemotherapy, alopecia, trichotillomania, or other conditions. The wigs are hypoallergenic, soft, and sturdy enough for active play.

Participants engage in a creative and social activity, forming new friendships as they work together. Those interested in joining can reserve a spot by calling the senior center at (805) 237-3880. Participation is limited.

Lori Mansfield and Susan Clark

Lori Mansfield and Susan Clark.

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.