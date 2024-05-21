Magic Yarn Project returns to senior center

Project creates handmade wigs for children who have sensitive and vulnerable scalps due to medical hair loss

– The Magic Yarn Project will return to the Paso Robles Senior Center on June 4. The project involves creating whimsical handmade wigs for children who have sensitive and vulnerable scalps due to medical hair loss from chemotherapy, alopecia, trichotillomania, or other conditions. The wigs are hypoallergenic, soft, and sturdy enough for active play.

Participants engage in a creative and social activity, forming new friendships as they work together. Those interested in joining can reserve a spot by calling the senior center at (805) 237-3880. Participation is limited.

