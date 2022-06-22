Magician Jim Wilson coming to the Paso Robles Library

A-1 Talents presents Magician Jim Wilson July 27 at the library

– The Paso Robles Downtown City Library will be welcoming Magician Jim Wilson to the library conference room on Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. This comedy magic show is mind-boggling, high-energy, and fun. Free admission tickets will be available 30 minutes prior to the program. Space is limited so attendees are encouraged to come early.

Click here to register and for more information.

The library is Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

