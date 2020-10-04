Mail theft reported at Paso Robles Post Office



–Local residents recently reported a number of mail thefts from the drop box at Paso Robles Post Office at 800 6th Street in downtown Paso Robles.

“It appears we’ve received approximately seven reports so far,” said Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis. “Our patrol team is following up on leads at this point. If we identify a suspect or make an arrest, we’ll let you know.”

Paso Robles resident Dale Harding recently posted to Nextdoor.com, “I was recently ripped off by someone that took my bill payment out of the Paso Robles Post Office drive-through mailbox. I did all the reporting, bank, post office and police.”

“Come to find out that several people were hit,” Harding said. “Thieves are washing the checks and filling them out in their name and cashing them. Post Office advised folks to drop mail off inside.” The indoor PO Box area is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Police ask anyone who was a victim or has information to contact the police department.

Share this post!

email

Related