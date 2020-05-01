Main Street Association spreading positive message to community with new poster

Posters were designed, printed, and donated to Main Street by Paso Robles Daily News

–The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association is spreading good news to local businesses and community members with a new poster with a positive message.

“Due to the economy, we’ve laid off Gloom, Doom, and Bad News,” the poster reads. It continues, “That means when you walk in here, you’ll only find people who are upbeat about our country, about business, about people, and about life! So stop in any time. You’ll find Optimism, Faith, and Good News working full-time!”

“It’s time for main street to get back to business as much as possible, in accordance with our local and state officials,” says Main Street Executive Directory Norma Moye. “We hope all of our local businesses will pick up a poster and display it to spread the word.”

The new posters are available for $5 at the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association office at 835 12th Street, Norma’s Way, Suite D, Paso Robles, Ca. The posters harken back to a similar poster that Main Street distributed during the Great Recession of 2008.

Main Street will also be selling the posters at Park Cinemas, 1100 Pine St., Paso Robles, on Friday starting at noon, while there will be a community rally in the Downtown City Park.

One thousand new posters were designed, printed, and donated to Main Street by Paso Robles Daily News and Access Publishing. “We are grateful to our local businesses and happy to help spread a positive message during this time of crisis,” says Scott Brennan, publisher of Paso Robles Daily News. “We thank our advertisers for making this donation possible.”

For more information, contact Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association at (805) 238-4103 or email info@pasoroblesdowntown.org.

Plan marketing now as businesses prepare to reopen

Now that the community has collectively flattened the curve of COVID-19 infections, and state and local leaders prepare for a phased reopening of the economy, it’s time to prepare business marketing efforts.

“As businesses make plans to reopen, Access Publishing offers a number of marketing options, including custom banners, postcards, flyers, E-flyers, promoted articles, and display advertisements to our 6,200 daily subscribers,” Brennan says.

Make a plan with marketing executive Beth Brennan (805) 835-1331, or email beth@accesspublishing.com.

Share this post!

Related