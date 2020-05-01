Main Street selling posters to encourage Paso Roblans to keep their spirits up

$5 posters are fundraising effort

Main Street in Paso Robles began selling posters encouraging people to “end the gloom and doom and bad news.” The posters were originally circulated after the San Simeon Earthquake in 2003 and early 2004. Main Street is selling the posters for $5 as a fundraising effort.

The first poster went up Friday morning at Park Cinema on Pine Street in Paso Robles. Theater owner John Roush says the forced closure has cost him a great deal of money, but he’s still selling popcorn Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to help his employees. The posters are going up around the City of Paso Robles.

The Paso Robles Daily News donated the cost of printing 1,000 posters to help Main Street and the promotional effort to defeat the gloom and doom.

