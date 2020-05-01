Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 2, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Main Street selling posters to encourage Paso Roblans to keep their spirits up
  • Follow Us!

Main Street selling posters to encourage Paso Roblans to keep their spirits up 

Posted: 12:15 pm, May 1, 2020 by News Staff

$5 posters are fundraising effort

Main Street in Paso Robles began selling posters encouraging people to “end the gloom and doom and bad news.” The posters were originally circulated after the San Simeon Earthquake in 2003 and early 2004. Main Street is selling the posters for $5 as a fundraising effort.

The first poster went up Friday morning at Park Cinema on Pine Street in Paso Robles. Theater owner John Roush says the forced closure has cost him a great deal of money, but he’s still selling popcorn Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to help his employees. The posters are going up around the City of Paso Robles.

The Paso Robles Daily News donated the cost of printing 1,000 posters to help Main Street and the promotional effort to defeat the gloom and doom.COVID-19-DUE-to-the-ECONOMY-weve-laid-off-doom-gloom-and-bad-news-POSTEr

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 6,207 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Community, COVID-19
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.