Maintenance supervisor celebrates milestone anniversary at nonprofit

Felix Chavez celebrates 15-year anniversary at People’s Self Help Housing

– People’s Self-Help Housing Maintenance Supervisor Felix Chavez is celebrating 15 years of dedicated service at the organization.

“Felix holds a wealth of institutional knowledge and best practices for our maintenance team,” said Interim Director of Property Management Ashley Valenzuela, “We are so grateful for his continued dedication and leadership over the past fifteen years.”

Chavez originally joined the PSHH team in 2007 as a maintenance technician. He was then promoted to his current position of maintenance supervisor. Chavez is based at La Brisa Marina, a PSHH property located in Oceano.

When asked about his time working at the organization, Chavez said, “I can tell you that it’s been a great journey for the last 15 years. I always believe that you can succeed best by helping others to accomplish their goals.”

As a maintenance supervisor, he serves as a leader in the property management department at PSHH. Among a diverse roster of responsibilities, Chavez and his team help ensure that PSHH properties are safe and maintained for the 5,000+ residents. Technicians perform preventative maintenance through annual inspections and respond to the daily needs of the residents. The team is comprised of highly skilled individuals with extensive backgrounds in electrical work, plumbing, landscaping, and more.

To learn more about People’s Self-Help Housing and the work Chavez supports, visit pshhc.org.

