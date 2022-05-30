Major legislative package to address climate change passes state senate

SB 1020 will establish subgoals under the existing SB 100 goal of zero-carbon electricity by 2045

– SB 1020, the Clean Energy, Jobs, and Affordability Act of 2022 passed the Senate last week by a vote of 30 to 8. The legislation will enhance the state’s ability to meet the challenges of climate change, adaptation, and resiliency through an equitable lens. It is authored by Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego), Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz), Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced), and Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles).

Other pieces of legislation included in the Senate Climate Workgroup bill package are SB 887 (Becker), SB 1145 (Laird), SB 1158(Becker), SB 1174 (Hertzberg), SB 1203 (Becker), SB 1230 (Limon), SB 1251 (Gonzalez), SB 1258 (Allen), SB 1295 (Limon), SB 1382(Gonzalez), and SB 1482 (Allen). These bills offer a solid leap forward for the State of California’s efforts to address climate change.

“The climate crisis is here and our response must be swift and comprehensive. SB 1020 will address the needs of California’s diverse regions to meet our state’s necessary and aggressive climate goals,” Pro Tem Atkins said. “This legislation is another significant step by California to overcome rising sea levels, droughts, wildfires, and more.”

“This comprehensive package of climate solution legislation offers California the opportunity to continue to lead in addressing our looming climate crisis,” said Senator Laird. “I applaud the members of the Senate Climate Workgroup for their diligence and hard work in putting this solutions package together. California is once again putting our policy and budget allocations where our mouth is. We are looking forward to working with our colleagues in the State Assembly on this important effort.”

SB 1020 will establish subgoals under the existing SB 100 goal of zero-carbon electricity by 2045 in order to bring focus and accountability to meeting each of those goals to for the responsible entities. In conjunction with the clarification and enhancement of these goals, the act will establish the Climate Equity Trust and provide funding for home infrastructure upgrades to ensure equitable impacts regionally and socioeconomically.

SB 1020 is jointly authored by Pro Tem Atkins, and Senators Laird, Caballero, and Durazo. The Senate Climate Workgroup was chaired by Senator Laird and consisted of Senators Ben Allen, Josh Becker, Anna Caballero, Maria Elena Durazo, Lena Gonzalez, Bob Hertzberg, Sydney Kamlager, Monique Limon, Mike McGuire, Henry Stern, and Bob Wieckowski. The four core pillars focused on for this work were Transitioning from Fossil Fuels, Labor and Career Training, Greening the Energy Grid, and Adaptation and Resiliency. The workgroup of Senators met with representatives from labor, environmental NGOs and environmental justice groups, energy, business, and local government beginning in December of 2021.

Advertisement

Related