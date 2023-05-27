Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 27, 2023
You are here: Home » Community » Make a clay wave pendant with the Paso Robles City Library
  • Follow Us!

Make a clay wave pendant with the Paso Robles City Library 

Posted: 5:38 am, May 27, 2023 by News Staff

clay wave pendant

Register starting June 9 for summer craft

– The public is invited to make a clay wave pendant at an upcoming craft workshop at the Paso Robles City Library. The workshop, suitable for beginner and intermediate-level crafters, will provide participants with the opportunity to design beautiful ocean-themed pendants using clay and wire.

During the workshop, attendees will learn a special twisting technique to create their unique clay pendants. They will also be taught how to use wire to construct a bale for the pendants. To harden the clay, the pendants will be baked in an oven. The workshop requires participants to manipulate clay and engage in wire construction.

The pick-up party for the finished pendants will take place on Wednesday, July 5, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the library conference room. Light refreshments will be provided for the attendees.

Space is limited for the workshop, so interested individuals must register between June 9 and June 23. Each participant is required to have a Paso Robles City Library card. The workshop is open to individuals aged 16 and above.

For more information and to register, click here. 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.