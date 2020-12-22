Make a donation to help small businesses in Atascadero

–On Dec. 6, local non-essential, service-oriented businesses such as restaurants, health clubs, and salons were directed by the state to close their doors or were limited to take-out/curbside pick-up operations. On Dec. 17, the City of Atascadero launched a $250,000 micro-grant program with the intent of helping impacted businesses. The city estimates that there are approximately 200 businesses that could qualify for the grant, however, if each business requests the maximum $5,000 grant amount, only 50 businesses would be served.

To help close this gap, the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce and the North County Economic Foundation (NCEF), a non-profit charitable organization, are strategically partnering to provide a way for private citizens to support the emergency grant fund with donations. Donations postmarked and/or received by the NCEF through Jan. 4, 2021 will be donated to the Atascadero Small Business Emergency Grant Fund.

A contribution will make a difference for small, local businesses in the community, not only by keeping families and individuals who own businesses afloat, but by extension, also supporting their employees and families. Donations made to NCEF are tax-deductible via tax ID #46-1183363.

There are two ways to give:

1) Checks made payable to North County Economic Foundation and mailed to:

North County Economic Foundation

c/o Atascadero Chamber of Commerce

6907 El Camino Real, Suite A

Atascadero, CA 93422

2) Online at https://www.atascaderochamber.org/small-business-grant-program/

If you have any questions, contact the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce at (805) 466-2044.

