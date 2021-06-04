Make a ‘foam bead slime kit’ with the Paso Robles Library

Tune in July 6 to learn how to make a colorful and crunchy sensory slime

––The Paso Robles Library’s revamped “Try It! Tuesdays” maker class continues with Grab & Go kits containing everything needed to make “foam beads” this July. Tune in to Facebook on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. to “try it!” with Miss Melissa. It’s fast, it’s fun, and it’s free! Grab & Go kits are available a week before the program while supplies last.

Starting Wednesday, June 30, pick up a foam bead slime kit then join Miss Melissa on Tuesday, July 6 at 4 p.m. on Facebook to learn how to make a colorful and crunchy sensory slime.

The Paso Robles City Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program, “Color Your World,” is brought to you by the Paso Robles Library Foundation.

For more information, contact Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey at (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the library is open with limited seating Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

