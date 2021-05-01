Make a folk-art bear with the Paso Robles Library

–Learn a new skill or improve your crafting abilities with the Paso Robles City Library’s online craft series. In keeping with the library’s May theme of strength, this month they are creating a felt bear – a symbol of strength and confidence – and who can’t use more of those qualities? Using hand sewing techniques, embroidery, and quality wool felt, participants can create a realistic folk art bear to remind them of their strength or to give to someone who needs a boost. The class will be held as a Zoom meetup on Thursday, May 27 from 7-8 p.m.

Space is limited. Registration is required with a library card for each participant to receive craft materials and Zoom meetup information. The registration deadline is May 14. The class is designed for ages 16+.

For more information about adult programming, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen by emailing kchristiansen@prcity.com, or calling (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the library is open for grab-and-go service Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public, and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

