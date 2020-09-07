Make a Halloween-themed black cat applique with the Paso Robles Library 

Paso Robles News|Monday, September 7, 2020
–Simple enough for a beginner while intriguing enough for intermediate crafters, October’s fiber arts craft will use a few different embroidery stitches to create a black cat applique just in time for Halloween. “We have had requests for another applique class, and I am happy to be able to offer this fiber arts class to our library community,” said Karen Christiansen, Adult Services Librarian. All supplies and instruction are included.

Registration is required for all participants by Oct. 15 to receive craft kit materials beginning Oct. 5, and information on Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. ZOOM meet up. The class is designed for ages 16+. For more information, contact Karen Christiansen at kchristiansen@prcity.com or call (805) 237-3870.



