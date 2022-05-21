Make a macramé basket with the Paso Robles Library

Zoom Meetup happening Wednesday, June 22, from 6-7 p.m.

– Intermediate crafters will enjoy the challenge of creating a macramé basket based on the design of Home Decoration Love on June 11 with the Paso Robles Library. A Zoom meetup will be held from 6-7 p.m. Using the simple square knot, this basket can be used to hold any number of small items and will complement the décor in any room.

Space is limited. Registration with a Paso Robles City Library card is required for each participant. For ages 16 and up. For more information, call (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Advertisement

Related