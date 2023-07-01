Make a macrame fish with the Paso Robles library this month

Registration period is from July 7- 21

– Registration is now open for the Paso Robles City Library’s ocean-themed July craft program. The program will feature a hands-on activity where participants can create a macrame fish wall hanging. The event, suitable for beginners and intermediate knot crafters, will take place at the Paso Robles City Library Conference Room.

During the session, attendees will be taught various knots such as the square knot, double half hitch, and lark’s head knots. By incorporating different colors of macramé cord, they will be able to craft a vibrant fish resembling the one depicted. The finished piece can be suspended from the provided wooden ring.

This engaging class is exclusively for individuals aged 16 and above. Light refreshments will be offered. As space is limited, interested participants must register in advance to secure their spot. Click here to register.

The registration period is from July 7- 21. There will be a pickup party on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 6-7 pm.

The library is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, or for further information about the project, as well as other library services and events, visit the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages or prcity.com/library.

Share To Social Media