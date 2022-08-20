Make a moon phase wall hanging with the Paso Robles Library

Simple mirror craft will provide an eye-catching display of the phases of the moon

– Crafters can make a moon phase wall hanging with the Paso Robles Library in September. The registration deadline for the activity is Sept. 1, and a pickup party is happening on Sept. 8.

Perfect for beginning crafters, this simple mirror craft will provide an eye-catching display of the phases of the moon.

Space is limited. Registration with a Paso Robles City Library card is required for each participant. The activity is designed for ages 16 and up.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

