Make a papier mache bowl with the Paso Robles Library 

– The Paso Robles City Library is inviting the public to join their papier mache and decoupage bowl crafting class. The “pick up party” for the craft will take place on Wednesday, June 7, from 6-7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room.

The registration period for the class is from May 12-26, and space is limited. The class is open to participants ages 16 and above.

Participants will learn how to craft a papier mache and decoupage bowl with an Ocean motif similar to the one depicted above. The bowl is made using papier mache techniques, painted with gesso, and decorated with shells, fish, and other ocean and nautical motifs using decoupage techniques.

The class is suitable for beginner, intermediate, and advanced-level level crafters, requiring design, construction, and mixed media techniques. Light refreshments will be provided, and each participant must register with a Paso Robles City Library card. For more information about the project, interested parties can call (805) 237-3870.

