Make a snowflake dreamcatcher at the Paso Robles Library Jan. 4

–Create a snowflake dreamcatcher using just a few simple materials and techniques at the Paso Robles Library Jan. 4. The class will be held from 10:30-12:30 a.m.

All materials and instructions for the project are provided free of charge. Space is limited. Registration is required. For ages 16+. To register, click here.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on library programs and events, please call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library.

