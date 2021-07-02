Paso Robles News|Friday, July 2, 2021
Make an African bead-wrapped bracelet at library craft class 

Posted: 5:55 am, July 2, 2021 by News Staff

Make an African bead-wrapped bracelet at library craft classRegister by Aug. 13 for Aug. 25 Zoom class

–Learn a new skill or improve your crafting abilities with the Paso Robles City Library’s online craft series. Intermediate crafters will enjoy the challenge of creating August’s bead-wrapped bracelet based on traditional African jewelry-making techniques. Using simple seed beads and sewing techniques, create a lovely bracelet to remind you of this year’s summer reading program theme—”Reading Colors Your World.”

Space is limited. Registration with a library card is required for all participants by August 13 to receive craft kit materials and information about the Wednesday, Aug. 25, 7 pm Zoom meetup. For ages 16+.

For more information about adult classes and events, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, kchristiansen@prcity.com or (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the library is open for limited service Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service and outdoor seating also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

