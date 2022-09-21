Make an autumn pumpkin banner with the Paso Robles Library

November craft combines sewing, embroidery, and felt

– Crafters will enjoy this November’s three-dimensional felt craft – the perfect autumn pumpkin banner to hang on a wall or door for Thanksgiving. Designed by Amy Chappell of amerooniedesigns.com, this colorful banner will match any fall décor. Combining sewing, embroidery, and felt assembly techniques, this project is perfect for beginning and intermediate crafting enthusiasts.

To participate in the class:

• Register before Saturday, Oct. 15

• Pick up craft materials at the in-person pickup party on Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room.

• Return Wednesday, Nov. 16, 6-7 p.m. to share your banner and pick up materials for the December craft. (Must be registered for next December’s class to pick up new materials.) Light refreshments will be provided.

Space is limited. Registration with a Paso Robles City Library card is required for each participant. Activity designed for ages 16+. For more information, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen at (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.

