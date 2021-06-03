Make colorful bouncy ball kits at July’s ‘Try it Tuesdays’

Join Miss Melissa on Tuesday, July 6

–The library’s revamped Try It! Tuesdays maker class continues with Grab & Go kits containing everything needed to participate. Then tune in to Facebook on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. to Try It! with Miss Melissa. It’s fast, it’s fun, and it’s free! Grab and go kits are available a week before the program while supplies last.

Starting Wednesday, July 7, pick up a Bouncy Ball Kit then join Miss Melissa on Tuesday, July 6 at 4 p.m. on Facebook to make your own colorful bouncy ball! Stop by and grab everything you need to get bouncing.

The Paso Robles City Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program, “Color Your World,” is brought to you by the Paso Robles Library Foundation. For more information, contact Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey at (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the Library is open with limited seating Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

