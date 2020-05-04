Make pico de gallo for Cinco de Mayo with Órale Taqueria

A shelter-in-place Cinco de Mayo: Try this pico de gallo recipe from Órale Taqueria

–Paso Robles’ Órale Taqueria, a locally owned and operated Mexican restaurant, wants to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo at home this year with their in-house pico de gallo recipe.

A typical batch at the restaurant calls for 25 pounds of Roma tomatoes, 6 large white onions, 8 whole serrano peppers, and 6 or 7 bunches of cilantro. Batches may be smaller this time around with the stay-at-home order still in place, but the spirit of the day lives on.

“Cinco de Mayo is not canceled!” says Joel Casillas, owner of Órale Taqueria, “It’s just different this year. We’re still doing our part to share the flavors and culture of Mexico.” Wife and co-owner Kristin Casillas adds, “It’s normally our busiest day of the year. But since we can’t all be together, we thought, ‘Shelter-in-place goes better with salsa!’”

So here it is: Órale Taqueria’s pico de gallo recipe – enough to make one large bowl for whoever you’re staying at home with.

Recipe for “at-home” batch:

Ingredients:

6 Roma tomatoes, chopped.

½ white onion, chopped.

½ serrano, diced. Remove seeds for less heat.

½ bunch cilantro, chopped.

Pinch of salt to taste.

Instructions:

In a medium bowl, gently mix tomatoes, onions, serrano and cilantro together.

Add salt to taste, starting with a pinch or two.

For best results, prepare up to 12 hours before eating (at least 15 minutes).

Best shared with your shelter-in-place family or roommates – and a cold cerveza.

About Órale and the owners

Husband and wife duo, Joel and Kristin, opened the doors to Órale Taqueria in January of 2016 and never looked back. Being from Jalisco, Mexico, and having managed a restaurant for ten years, Joel says he was thrilled to open his own Mexican restaurant in Paso Robles and share his love for food and bringing people together.

“Opening and running a small business in today’s economy is no easy task, but we couldn’t be happier with the way our community has welcomed us with open arms and supported us each step of the way,” commented Joel. “Our staff, our customers, our vendors and even our ‘competitors’ have become our tribe. It’s always been about the people and what food can do as an advocate for community,” added Kristin, wife and co-owner.

Share this post!

Related