Mamma Mia! opens tomorrow at Templeton High School

– Under the direction of Stephanie LeClair, Templeton High School Theatre Arts is set to perform Mamma Mia! Performances run from Apr. 18 to 20 and Apr. 25 to 27. The music and lyrics are by Bjӧrn Ulvaeus and Benny Anderson, and the book was written by Catherine Johnson, respectively.

The story begins by introducing a young woman on a Greek island who, on the eve of her wedding, sets out to discover the identity of her father. Through the upbeat and timeless songs of Abba, the story unfolds with humor and warmth as three men from her mother’s past return to the island. The music drives the narrative, creating a sunny and funny tale of love, laughter, and friendship. With a large cast, lively dance numbers, and non-stop laughs, “Mamma Mia!” promises an unforgettable theatrical experience as it explores the bonds between mothers and daughters and the unexpected twists of fate.

“My favorite part of the show is getting to work with students on something that they choose to be a part of,” said LeClair, “Being in the theatre is the most comfortable space or situation on campus for the kids. They may show up tired or sad or be feeling goofy or fun-loving. Whatever they’re feeling on a given day, they can just come into the theatre space and just be their authentic selves.”

The cast also chimed in about their favorite aspects of performing Mamma Mia! Brianna (ensemble) shared that she treasures “working with people in a safe community of friends that feels like a close-knit family,” while Emilia (ensemble) quoted dance choreographer, Koby Wescom’s famous words, “We just love being ‘up and stoic!’ The more energetic and crazier on stage that we get to be, the better!”

William (Sam Carmichael) offered that he loves showcasing his dedication to the craft of acting, while Frances (Donna Sheridan) shared her passion for building sets and adding her unique touches to the scenery.

LeClair and her students stressed the lessons conveyed in Mamma Mia! The show highlights the importance of not letting negative past experiences hinder personal growth. Brianna stated, “The show highlights the inevitability of facing challenges in life and the need to overcome them,” while, William, portraying Sam, shared, that his character assumes the worst, but “the worst in life is not always what is true.” These insights offer valuable perspectives for both the characters and the audience alike.

Templeton High School Theatre Arts and its production of Mamma Mia! is supported by a team of parent boosters. They organize multiple fundraisers throughout the year, as well as design programs and posters, and run concessions and ticket sales for the shows. LeClair and the students expressed their gratitude for the unwavering support they receive from all their parent volunteers.

When asked what they hope the audience takes away from the performance, LeClair and her students emphasized the important life lessons and themes within the show. The director shared, “I want audiences to say that watching the show was a joyous time, and for them to embrace the ideas of a found family and choosing love over uncertainty.”

To learn more about the Templeton PAC Foundation and to sign up for its monthly newsletter, visit TempletonPACFoundation.org. To purchase tickets for Mamma Mia! please visit templetondrama.org.

– By Donna Kehl, Templeton PAC Foundation Board Member

Share To Social Media