Man arrested after reportedly breaking into home, punching, cutting victim

Suspect identified as the victim’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend

– On Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Morro Bay Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 1000 Block of Quintana Road in Morro Bay. It was reported an ex-boyfriend of the victim’s girlfriend had broken into her residence, punched the victim in the face, and demanded money. An altercation between the victim and the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Morro Bay resident Jordan Christopher Graham, ensued.

During the altercation, Graham grabbed a large kitchen knife and held it to the victim’s throat threatening to kill him. The victim was able to slip out of Graham’s hold, but during his escape, Graham cut him with the knife causing a nine-inch laceration on his face which required medical attention. Graham then reportedly fled the residence leaving in his vehicle.

MBPD detectives were contacted, and a warrant for Graham’s arrest was issued. On Thursday, Sept. 15, members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department Gang Task Force assisted Morro Bay Detectives in apprehending Graham. Graham was contacted while driving his vehicle in Templeton. Graham was arrested without incident and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for assault causing great bodily injury, criminal threats, robbery, and burglary.

