Man arrested after gun shots heard in Shandon

No injuries reported

– Deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots heard on Saturday at approximately 11:30 a.m., in the 200 block of N. 2nd Street in Shandon.

Multiple 911 callers reported hearing a female screaming and shots fired. Witnesses indicated there was one person in the residence where the shots were heard.

In response, deputies established a perimeter around the residence. As a precautionary measure, a Reverse 911 call was initiated, advising nearby residents to shelter in place.

The suspect, identified as an adult male, appeared to barricade himself within the home. Law enforcement officials issued multiple announcements urging the suspect to surrender. After approximately an hour and a half, the suspect complied, exited the residence, and was subsequently detained.

Authorities have affirmed that there is no current public safety risk, and no injuries were reported during the incident. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

