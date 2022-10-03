Man arrested after high-speed pursuit through North County

Javier Alexander Perez-Andrade, 27, of San Luis Obispo, charged with felony evading of a peace officer, felony child endangerment

– On Sunday at 12:45 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department notified the California Highway Patrol of a stolen vehicle that had been in Paso Robles approximately ten minutes earlier. A vehicle description was provided as a white 2010 Honda Odyssey, and a license plate number was provided. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen in Santa Maria the previous day.

Officers from the Atascadero Police Department heard the radio broadcast from CHP and began to monitor Highway 101. A short time later, the vehicle was located traveling south on Highway 101 near San Ramon Road.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle and a vehicle pursuit ensued on Highway 101 with speeds at times exceeding 100 mph. The vehicle exited the freeway in San Luis Obispo and was involved in a non-injury traffic collision that is being investigated by the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The vehicle continued north on Highway 1 and came to a stop after becoming disabled near the California Men’s Colony.

Javier Alexander Perez-Andrade, 27 years old of San Luis Obispo, was arrested for felony evading of a peace officer. Two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were occupants in the stolen vehicle and were turned over to responsible parties. As a result, Perez-Andrade was also charged with two counts of felony child endangerment. He was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail and is being held on $100,000 bail.

