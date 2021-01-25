Paso Robles News|Monday, January 25, 2021
Man arrested for drug sales after probation compliance check 

–Last Thursday, during a compliance check on a post-release community supervision offender, San Luis Obispo County deputy probation officers reported locating two baggies containing several presumptive Xanax pills and several individual packages containing presumptive heroin and cocaine. The subject also had a large amount of cash on his person.

Paso Robles Police Department assisted with the contact and charged the subject with drug sales, committing a new felony while out on bail, and a Post Release Comunity Supervision violation.

