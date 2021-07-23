Paso Robles News|Friday, July 23, 2021
Man arrested after punching passerby in the face for trying to stop fight 

Posted: 5:49 am, July 23, 2021 by News Staff

Charles Alvidrez

Two residents attempted to stop a fight in Mission Plaza

-On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at approximately 5:45 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police officers responded to Mission Plaza for two males’ involved in a physical fight. The investigating officers discovered that 58-year-old San Luis Obispo resident Charles Alvidrez started a fight with an unidentified male in Mission Plaza. Two residents who were walking through Mission Plaza tried to stop the fight. Alvidrez pulled out a pocketknife and tried to stab one of the residents but was unsuccessful. Alvidrez then turned and punched the resident in the face. The person Alvidrez was originally in the fight with left the area before police officers arrived.

Charles Alvidrez was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and assault and booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The San Luis Obispo Police Office encourages residents to call 911 when they see crimes happening.

Comments

