Man arrested after stabbing in downtown SLO Mission Plaza

Trail of blood down Monterey Street leads officers to suspect

– At approximately 5:15 pm on Thursday evening, the San Luis Obispo Police Department received several 911 calls about a male who had been stabbed at the intersection of Monterey and Chorro. Responding officers located the victim and began providing first aid until paramedics arrived.

Investigating officers spoke with several witnesses that directed them toward Mission Plaza. A blood trail was located and led officers to the suspect who was identified as 61-year-old Samuel Greene. Greene was interviewed by officers and was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. The knife used in the assault was located on Greene.

Witness statements to officers indicated the victim started a physical fight with Greene just before the stabbing took place. Additional investigation is taking place to determine if charges against the victim will be requested.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Greene was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail later that evening.

If you have any information about this crime, call the police department at (805) 781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP. Case # 220421078.

