Man arrested after threatening jogger, firing gun

40-year-old Atascadero resident Marshall Athan Badgett arrested and transported to county jail

– On Saturday at approximately 7:55 a.m., officers from the Atascadero Police Department were dispatched to the 7300 block of San Marcos Road on several reports of a man standing on the street screaming that he had a gun. Officers arrived in the area and determined the suspect was outside his residence. A jogger passing by the residence saw the suspect in his yard armed with a firearm. The suspect pointed the firearm at the jogger. The jogger was able to safely flee the area. Shortly after, officers heard a gun shot from the suspect’s property.

Officers requested assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and an air ship from the California Highway Patrol. During this time several neighbors came out of their residences near where the suspect was located. Officers approached and confronted the suspect and he surrendered without further incident. Officers recovered a firearm the suspect had dropped.

The suspect, Marshall Athan Badgett, 40-year-old Atascadero resident, was later transported and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and criminal threats. No one was injured during this incident.

