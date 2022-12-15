Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 15, 2022
You are here: Home » Atascadero » Man arrested after wielding 2×4, ‘5-foot stick’
  • Follow Us!

Man arrested after wielding 2×4, ‘5-foot stick’ 

Posted: 5:04 am, December 15, 2022 by News Staff

Teen carjacking/robbery suspect arrested in Atascadero

Gary Staub, a 59-year-old male from Atascadero, arrested

– On Wednesday at approximately 3:02 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department responded to the 6500 block of Morro Road for a possible report of an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived on the scene they were informed that a male suspect that was involved in the assault had picked up a wooden 2X4 and unlawfully entered an abandoned building.

Officers with the Atascadero Police and deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the building and attempted to communicate with the suspect. The suspect refused to communicate with officers. After numerous attempts to communicate unsuccessfully with the suspect, officers and deputies entered the building and attempted to arrest the suspect who had armed himself with a 5-foot stick. Due to the suspect’s violent behavior, the use of a sheriff’s K-9 and a taser were used to apprehend the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Gary Staub, a 59-year-old male from Atascadero. Due to injuries sustained during the arrest, Staub was transported by ambulance to Twin Cities Community Hospital. Once treated for his injuries, Staub will be transported and booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of terrorist threats, burglary assault, and resisting arrest.

 

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Atascadero, Crime
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.