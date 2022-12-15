Man arrested after wielding 2×4, ‘5-foot stick’

Gary Staub, a 59-year-old male from Atascadero, arrested

– On Wednesday at approximately 3:02 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department responded to the 6500 block of Morro Road for a possible report of an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived on the scene they were informed that a male suspect that was involved in the assault had picked up a wooden 2X4 and unlawfully entered an abandoned building.

Officers with the Atascadero Police and deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the building and attempted to communicate with the suspect. The suspect refused to communicate with officers. After numerous attempts to communicate unsuccessfully with the suspect, officers and deputies entered the building and attempted to arrest the suspect who had armed himself with a 5-foot stick. Due to the suspect’s violent behavior, the use of a sheriff’s K-9 and a taser were used to apprehend the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Gary Staub, a 59-year-old male from Atascadero. Due to injuries sustained during the arrest, Staub was transported by ambulance to Twin Cities Community Hospital. Once treated for his injuries, Staub will be transported and booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of terrorist threats, burglary assault, and resisting arrest.

